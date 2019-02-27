LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Panghrun: Was Nervous but Mahesh Manjrekar Made me Comfortable, Says Hitesh Modak

Modak has earlier worked in films like Simran, Qaidi Band, Hichki, Qarib Qarib Single and Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

News18.com

Updated:February 27, 2019, 6:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Panghrun: Was Nervous but Mahesh Manjrekar Made me Comfortable, Says Hitesh Modak
Hitesh Modak with Mahesh Manjrekar.
Loading...
Remember the song ‘Moh moh ke dhaage’ from 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha? A lot was said about its composition but its arranger Hitesh Modak’s work was mostly overlooked. He is now going to showcase his talent in director Mahesh Manjrekar’s upcoming project Panghrun.

Modak said, "I was very nervous because it was my debut in Marathi but the way Mahesh ji treated me made me comfortable helped. In this movie, I had one song which was very difficult to create because of movie's genre which is a musical period drama.”

Modak has earlier worked in films like Simran, Qaidi Band, Hichki, Qarib Qarib Single and Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

“I started my career as a musician. I played for many leading music composers and playback singers namely Shankar Ehshaan Loy, Sunidhi Chauhan, Kunal Ganjawala and many more. Then I started playing with my Guru Ranjit Barot,” said Modak.

He is hopeful about his future projects. “A web series with Iswar Niwas is soon to be released. Two untitled Bollywood movies are also in queue.”

Set to be released in April, Panghrun is a dance period drama.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram