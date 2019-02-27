English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Panghrun: Was Nervous but Mahesh Manjrekar Made me Comfortable, Says Hitesh Modak
Modak has earlier worked in films like Simran, Qaidi Band, Hichki, Qarib Qarib Single and Dum Laga Ke Haisha.
Hitesh Modak with Mahesh Manjrekar.
Remember the song ‘Moh moh ke dhaage’ from 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha? A lot was said about its composition but its arranger Hitesh Modak’s work was mostly overlooked. He is now going to showcase his talent in director Mahesh Manjrekar’s upcoming project Panghrun.
Modak said, "I was very nervous because it was my debut in Marathi but the way Mahesh ji treated me made me comfortable helped. In this movie, I had one song which was very difficult to create because of movie's genre which is a musical period drama.”
“I started my career as a musician. I played for many leading music composers and playback singers namely Shankar Ehshaan Loy, Sunidhi Chauhan, Kunal Ganjawala and many more. Then I started playing with my Guru Ranjit Barot,” said Modak.
He is hopeful about his future projects. “A web series with Iswar Niwas is soon to be released. Two untitled Bollywood movies are also in queue.”
Set to be released in April, Panghrun is a dance period drama.
