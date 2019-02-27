Panghrun: Was Nervous but Mahesh Manjrekar Made me Comfortable, Says Hitesh Modak

Remember the song ‘Moh moh ke dhaage’ from 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha? A lot was said about its composition but its arranger Hitesh Modak’s work was mostly overlooked. He is now going to showcase his talent in director Mahesh Manjrekar’s upcoming project Panghrun.Modak said, "I was very nervous because it was my debut in Marathi but the way Mahesh ji treated me made me comfortable helped. In this movie, I had one song which was very difficult to create because of movie's genre which is a musical period drama.”Modak has earlier worked in films like Simran, Qaidi Band, Hichki, Qarib Qarib Single and Dum Laga Ke Haisha.“I started my career as a musician. I played for many leading music composers and playback singers namely Shankar Ehshaan Loy, Sunidhi Chauhan, Kunal Ganjawala and many more. Then I started playing with my Guru Ranjit Barot,” said Modak.He is hopeful about his future projects. “A web series with Iswar Niwas is soon to be released. Two untitled Bollywood movies are also in queue.”Set to be released in April, Panghrun is a dance period drama.