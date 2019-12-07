Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Panipat Box Office Day 1: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Film Has a Slow Start

As per reports, 'Panipat' is getting a good word of mouth and is expected to gain some momentum on day two. However, given the popularity of Kartik Aaryan and his film's trendy subject, it will be difficult for Arjun and Kriti's film to cope.

News18.com

Updated:December 7, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
Panipat Box Office Day 1: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Film Has a Slow Start
Panipat film poster

Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt starrer period war-drama Panipat has opened to a slow start at the box office. As opposed to Kartik Aaryan's film Pati Patni Aur Woh's Rs 9.10 crore business on day one, Arjun's film about Maratha history collected Rs 4.12 crore, which is lower than half of its competition. Reports suggest that Panipat's runtime is emerging as a problem for the film and could be the reason why it failed to stand up to Kartik's comedy film. Panipat is around 2 hours 45 minutes long.

Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film Earns Rs 9.10 Cr

As per reports, Panipat is getting a good word of mouth and is expected to gain some momentum on day two. However, given the popularity of Kartik and his film's trendy subject, it will be difficult for Arjun and Kriti's film to cope. Pati Patni Aur Woh can be said to have emerged as the favourite amongst the two.

Check out Panipat's box office collection on day one below:

Panipat focuses on the third battle of Panipat waged between the Marathas and the Afghans, in which thousands of soldiers are believed to have died. In his review of Panipat, News18's Rajeev Masand had written, "It is significant also because it’s one of those films about a war in which we’re on the side of the vanquished."

Read: Panipat Movie Review: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Celerate Spirit of the Marathas

Both Panipat and Pati Patni Aur Woh have this week to maximise their earnings before Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 releases on December 13.

