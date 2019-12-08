Panipat Box Office Day 2: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Film Shows Little Growth

Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt starrer Panipat is seemingly failing to attract audiences, except apart from multiplexes. The film registered a small growth in its business, of approximately Rs 1.66 crore, which took its collections to Rs 9.90 crore by the end of Saturday. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's Pati Patni Aur Woh enjoys strong support from people of all age-groups-- from teenagers to family audiences.

As per reports, Panipat is getting a good word of mouth and is expected to gain some momentum. However, given the popularity of Kartik and his film's trendy subject, it will be difficult for Arjun and Kriti's film to cope. Reports suggest that Panipat's runtime is emerging as a problem for the film and could be the reason why it failed to stand up to Kartik's comedy film. Panipat is around 2 hours 45 minutes long.

Check out Panipat's day two box office collections below:

#Panipat shows an upward trend on Day 2... #Maharashtra [#Mumbai circuit especially] is performing best... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3, especially in circuits with strong presence of multiplexes... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr. Total: ₹ 9.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2019

Panipat focuses on the third battle of Panipat waged between the Marathas and the Afghans, in which thousands of soldiers are believed to have died. In his review of Panipat, News18's Rajeev Masand had written, "It is significant also because it’s one of those films about a war in which we’re on the side of the vanquished."

Both Panipat and Pati Patni Aur Woh have this week to maximise their earnings before Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 releases on December 13.

