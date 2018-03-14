English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Panipat: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt to Star in Ashutosh Gowariker's Period Drama
The film is based on the third battle Panipat and Gowariker will be working with Arjun and Kriti for the first time while having worked with Sanjay in Naam (1986).
Image: Twitter/Arjun Kapoor
After Mohen-Jo Daro, Ashutosh Gowariker is back with another period drama titled Panipat. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The first teaser poster of the film was released recently featuring a hand on an embellished sword. Arjun took to his twitter to share the poster and wrote, "Proud to bring the valour of the Maratha warriors to the big screen! Here’s the first Teaser Poster of #Panipat"
The film is based on the third battle Panipat and Gowariker will be working with Arjun and Kriti for the first time while having worked with Sanjay in Naam (1986). In history, there have been three battles of Panipat each leading to a significant change in Indian history, from dynasty to dynasty.
The third war of Panipat was fought between the Afghani invaders Ahmed Shah Abdali and the patron of the Mughal emperor Shah Alam II and the Marathas. In this fight, Maratha Senapati Sadashivrao Bhave was defeated by the Afghan commander, Abdali, in the battle crusades.
Panipat is expected to release on December 6, 2019.
Proud to bring the valour of the Maratha warriors to the big screen! Here's the first Teaser Poster of #Panipat @agpplofficial #sunitagowariker @AshGowariker @visionworldfilm #rohitshelatkar@kritisanon @duttsanjay #PanipatTeaserPoster pic.twitter.com/U8Sa5SsOsb— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 14, 2018
Historical dramas have always fascinated me.— Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) March 14, 2018
This time it is a story about what led to the Third Battle of #Panipat.
Here's the first Teaser Poster!!@agpplofficial #sunitagowariker @visionworldfilm @rohitshelatkar @duttsanjay @arjunk26 @kritisanon #PanipatTeaserPoster pic.twitter.com/QfEYxJ0jRZ
