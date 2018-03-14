Panipat: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt to Star in Ashutosh Gowariker's Period Drama

After Mohen-Jo Daro, Ashutosh Gowariker is back with another period drama titled Panipat. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The first teaser poster of the film was released recently featuring a hand on an embellished sword. Arjun took to his twitter to share the poster and wrote, "Proud to bring the valour of the Maratha warriors to the big screen! Here’s the first Teaser Poster of #Panipat"The film is based on the third battle Panipat and Gowariker will be working with Arjun and Kriti for the first time while having worked with Sanjay in Naam (1986). In history, there have been three battles of Panipat each leading to a significant change in Indian history, from dynasty to dynasty.The third war of Panipat was fought between the Afghani invaders Ahmed Shah Abdali and the patron of the Mughal emperor Shah Alam II and the Marathas. In this fight, Maratha Senapati Sadashivrao Bhave was defeated by the Afghan commander, Abdali, in the battle crusades.Panipat is expected to release on December 6, 2019.