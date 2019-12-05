Panipat Vs Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Battle: Who'll be the Winner? Trade Analysts Weigh In

This Friday, December 6, will see the clash of two big films—Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat and Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Who. While Panipat has Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, Pati Patni Aur Who features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey in pivotal roles.

Despite different genres, the movies have generated enough buzz to attract the audience, in their own ways. We talked to some trade analysts about their views on the possible box office winner and this is what they had to say.

Taran Adarsh said, “It’s a bit too early to say which film is going to do well. The good thing is that both of them are different genres. Both the films have the potential to strike a chord if well-made and do well at the box office. Both the movies are interesting from the outside. One is the flavor of the season which is extremely popular with the youth and the young, especially with the girls. Panipat is an important chapter on history. It’s a tough call right now. I feel let’s wait and watch till the Friday comes.”

Girish Johar said, “Both the films have a good cast and technicians behind them and will have a good start. But on a one on one comparison, the chances of Pati, Patni Aur Woh leading at the box office are higher because the comedy genre is favoured a little bit more among the audiences and will have a better start on day one since everyone can go and enjoy. Historical movies usually have a very limited set of audience.”

Girish further adds that there have been umpteen instances where even three releases on the same day have earned well, and movies do well if the content matches audiences’ expectation.

Atul Mohan said, “Panipat is a bigger film and it is very crucial for the film to do well because we have careers of Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and even Ashutosh Gowariker on stake. Arjun’s last few films have not done well and same goes for Sanjay Dutt after his comeback. He is yet to establish himself once again.”

Talking about the comparisons between Arjun Kapoor in Panipat and Ranveer Singh in Bajirao Mastani, he says it’s unfortunate that people are jumping the gun.

“Ashutosh Gowariker is the one who started the trend of making historical classics and probably inspired Sanjay Leela Bhansali as well,” he said.

Atul also shared that the duration of Panipat is around 3 hours, whereas Pati, Patni Aur Woh is somewhere around 2 hours. Thus, "if we have 4 shows for Panipat, PPAW will have 5-6 shows. That would also play an important factor on the box office collection."

Taking the same point forward, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said that the comparison is unfair because, “the movie is based on the same empire and dynasty that comes from the same time. The references, the clothes, the structure are going to be similar.”

According to him, both the movies have their own merits and demerits and will be having a wide opening. “It’s ultimately about which movie manages to engage and entertain the audience on Friday. While PPAW looks like an out and out commercial entertainer, Ashutosh Gowariker’s master genre has got what it will take people to have a theatrical experience,” he added.

