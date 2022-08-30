Panja Vaisshnav Tej All Set To Mark His Directorial Debut Soon?

Telugu actor Panja Vaisshnav Tej may have not starred in a lot of films in his career but has successfully managed to establish a place for himself in the hearts of his fans. After a successful acting career, the Uppena star has decided to try his hand at direction now. Vaisshnav Tej has also developed a story for his directorial debut film and is expected to rope in Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej in the lead roles. He revealed these details in a recent interview. Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana was also present during this interview.

Panja Vaisshnav Tej revealed that he is currently busy shooting for films but will commence his journey as a director soon. However, he didn’t shed light on other details related to the plot, supporting cast, genre and release date of the film. It also remains to be seen when Vaishnav Tej’s directorial debut film will go on floors.

Besides this untitled directorial debut film, Panja Vaisshnav Tej is also dominating headlines for his upcoming film, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. The trailer of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga assured the audiences of a romantic drama with a stellar star cast. Alongside Vaisshnav Tej, the film also boasts of Naveen Chandra, Ketika Sharma and Penmatsa Subbaraju, to name a few, in key roles. The trailer of the film showed how Rishi and Radha develop a disliking for each other in childhood. Their hostility towards each other continues even when they grow up. However, how their animosity turns into romance forms the crux of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is written and directed by Gireesaaya. Composer Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for the film. It has been produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is all set to release on September 2.

Panja Vaisshnav Tej was last seen in Konda Polam, which was directed by Jagarlamudi. Konda Polam narrated the story of shepherds in the Nallamala forest. It showed how they struggle to protect their sheep from dangerous attacks from predators. Despite having an interesting storyline, Konda Polam turned out to be a commercial failure.

