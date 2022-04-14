Pankaj Kapoor Joins Son Shahid Kapoor In The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedian Says ‘Father Has Come To PTM’

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are leaving no stones unturned for the promotions of their upcoming release Jersey. After getting delayed quite a number of times, the film is finally slated to hit theaters on April 22. Earlier the movie was supposed to release on April 14 but due to some legal issues, the team had to postpone the movie. Now having won the legal battle, there are no longer any hurdles in the release of the film. While the director and producers were busy fighting the court case, the star cast was occupied with the promotions- shooting for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will be gracing Kapil Sharma’s comedy show this weekend to promote their movie Jersey. They will also be joined by Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapoor. Recently, the makers of the show dropped a promo of the upcoming episode giving a sneak peek into Kapil’s laughter class. The clip opens with the comedian welcoming Shahid and Mrunal on the stage. He then asks Mrunal, why in the film, she is always seen scolding Shahid. To this, the actor replied that her character does everything, manages the house, goes out to work, and carries out all responsibilities. Shahid, who was standing right next to her, jokingly said, “Aisa nhi hai ki maine kuch nhi kiya hai film mai, maine bhi kaam kiya hai (It’s not like I haven’t done anything in the film, I have also worked).”

Moments later, Kapil welcomes Pankaj Kapoor on the stage. The comedian talks about Pankaj’s shows and films and further jokes, “Shahid bhi aise khada hai jaise parent-teacher meeting mai papa bina bataye aa gaye (The way Shahid is standing, it looks like his father has come to the parent-teacher meeting without informing).” Kapil’s statement leaves everyone, the actors, Archana Puran Singh and the audience go ROFL.

The promo has left fans excited. Several fans took to the comment section and dropped laughing emojis.

