Pankaj Kapoor on Becoming a Grandfather Again: Now, Shahid and Mira’s Family is Complete

It was on Wednesday that Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput welcomed their second child to the world. Soon, wishes for the new parents started pouring in from their friends and fans, all congratulating them for the baby boy.Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter and Neelima Azim also visited the hospital to celebrate the happy times with the family. The newborn’s grandfather Pankaj Kapoor also went to meet the happy parents.In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, “Shahid's family is complete now. It’s the most delightful thing that can happen to any family. Shahid s family is now complete. God bless all of them. We are thrilled about the new arrival."But while everyone is anxious for pictures of the newborn, they might have to wait a little longer as Shahid's social media account were hacked. The Haider actor has got back his Instagram and Twitter accounts and sharing the news on his Instagram story he wrote, "My Instagram and Twitter have been hacked. Just got Instagram back, my team working on sorting Twitter. So please know, it's not me and avoid any interaction."Shahid and Mira were blessed with their first child, Misha, in August 2016. The two had announced the second pregnancy in the most adorable way on social media in April. They had shared a photo of daughter Misha Kapoor with 'Big Sister' written next to her.On the work front, Shahid is currently on a paternity break and will start shooting for his next film, the remake of Arjun Reddy in October. He will be seen next in Batti Gul Meter Chalu