Pankaj Kapur: I React to Audiences Demanding Realistic Acting From Stars With a Smile on My Face

Pankaj Kapur is not only an exceptional actor but a visionary storyteller as well. His work in films like Mandi, Tamas, Chala Mussadi Office Office and Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola remain iconic to this date. Not only that, Kapur donned the director’s hat when he helmed Shahid Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s epic romantic drama Mausam. However, his stint in the television series Karamchand, a comedy television series in the detective genre made him famous among the masses. In a recent interaction, Pankaj Kapur expressed his delight in the changing sensibilities of the audience and how they’re demanding realistic portrayals of characters.

During an interview with Indianexpress.com, the veteran artist shared, “I react to audiences demanding realistic acting from stars with a smile on my face. I suppose it is a part of growth. Somewhere better things are being realised and as I said, better sense will eventually prevail.”

Pankaj Kapur also talked about his successful run in the Indian film industry, the experienced actor attributed his accolades to sheer luck and the blessings of God. He expressed, “A bit of it was luck, but the desire was to do different characters as an actor. I was fortunate, God was gracious to me, that a medium called TV came up and I was able to different kinds of characters there. That gave me an opportunity to tell my audience, producers, directors that this is the kind of actor I am. Eventually they woke up to my kind of work and I started getting some work in films as well and the kind of films I wanted to be a part of.”

The actor was last seen essaying the role of a cricket coach in Jersey, a sports drama film written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It starred his son Shahid Kapoor as a former cricketer who returns to the game for his son’s wish to buy a Jersey, alongside Mrunal Thakur.

