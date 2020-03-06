Pankaj Kapur Receives Doctorate, Proud Son Shahid Kapoor Shares News

An elated Shahid Kapoor has congratulated his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur for his most recent accomplishment. Shahid took to Instagram to share the proud moment featuring his father receiving a doctorate.

At the 46th Annual Convocation in the Dasmesh Auditorium of the Guru Nanak Dev University, Pankaj Kapur was honoured with a degree of Doctor of Philosophy in the Faculty of Visual Arts and Performing Arts.

Shahid posted a photo from the ceremony and wrote, "Dr. Pankaj Kapur". In the image, we see a smiling Pankaj wearing a black and gold graduation gown and cap.

Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput also shared the special moment on her social media account to express her joy for father-in-law. “Congratulations dad, Dr. Pankaj Kapur,” she wrote.

Pankaj Kapur is a theatre, television and film actor, who has delivered several memorable performances in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!, The Blue Umbrella, Halla Bol, Dharm, Maqbool among others.

Earlier, during an interview with PTI, Shahid had spoken about his character in Kabir Singh and his father's influence.



"Nobody else had the guts to play these characters. Maybe because I am my father's son, I felt the need to play such flawed characters. You have to learn to find yourself as an artiste and not try and be like hundred other successful people," he was quoted as saying.

Shahid, who was last seen in the 2019 romantic drama, Kabir Singh, will be next seen in the sports drama Jersey directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. Jersey is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Nani-starrer Telugu film with the same title. The film is scheduled for release on August 28.

