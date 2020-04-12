MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Pankaj Kapur's Office Office to Re-run Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Pankaj Kapur's Office Office to Re-run Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

After shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai have been re-telecast amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Pankaj Kapoor's hit show Office Office will also have a re-run.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 11:17 AM IST
Share this:

Even as talk has been rife all through Saturday that the ongoing Covid-19 induced lockdown is likely to continue for two more weeks, there is good news for couch potatoes.

Given the good response to the re-telecast of several old popular TV shows among new-age audiences, Sony SAB has decided to re-run its hit sitcom Office Office.

The show stars Pankaj Kapur as retired schoolmaster Mussaddi Lal Tripathi, and narrates his struggles to get work done in corrupt offices in a satirical manner.

On hearing the news of the show's return, actor Deven Bhojani, who played a pivotal role in the show, got nostalgic.

"It's a great feeling that Office Office is coming back. We made the show in 2001-2002, and after almost two decades it will go on air again. The show is still relatable the way it was then. It is about how a common man suffers when he needs to get something important done amidst the offices of corrupt people.

"In the period of lockdown, when the whole world is going through tension, pain and sadness, the re-run of 'Office Office' will divert their minds and bring smiles to their faces. I myself am looking forward for such a show," Bhojani said.

Office Office will re-run on Sony SAB from April 13.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,367

    +733*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,356

    +827*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    715

    +63*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,270,052

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,783,948

    +4,205

  • Cured/Discharged

    404,939

     

  • Total DEATHS

    108,957

    +178
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres