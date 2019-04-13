Pankaj Tripathi Agrees to Angrezi Medium Cameo Out of Love For Irrfan Khan

Pankaj Tripathi is quite the man of the hour, it seems almost every filmmaker wants a piece of him. After his notable performances in films like Stree and Luka Chuppi, and web shows Mirzapur and Criminal Justice, the actor has his hands full with multiple projects in the pipeline. He has agreed to take out time for an appearance in the upcoming film Angrezi Medium out of love for the film's lead actor Irrfan Khan, who is making his comeback into films after battling neuroendocrine tumour.Pankaj says the decision to be part of the Angrezi Medium stems from an emotional place. "It is my love and respect for Irrfan and my friendship with Dinoo (producer Dinesh Vijan) that made me say yes," Mid-Day quoted him as saying. He will apparently essay the role of Tony, a wheeler-dealer who runs a travel agency and helps Irrfan's character and his on-screen daughter reach the UK.The National Award-winning actor has worked with Dinesh Vijan's productions Stree (2018) and the recent Luka Chuppi. The producer says it's impossible to conceptualise a film without Pankaj. "He is my lucky mascot, I find a way to include him in my films. He's a huge admirer of Irrfan and was more than happy to lend himself in a small way."The filming of Angrezi Medium started in Udaipur last week. Dinesh said that the first day of shoot with Irrfan was "emotional". "When he gave his first shot everyone around got emotional. For me it was one of those life-defining moments working with him again after Hindi Medium," Dinesh said in a statement.