Pankaj Tripathi Believes His Connect with Audience is Genuine: 'There is No Hype Created by Marketing'

Pankaj Tripathi has time and again proved that realistic acting has the power of grabbing eyeballs and making the audience intrigued about good cinema. Whether his performance in Anurag Kashyap’s crime saga Gangs of Wasseypur or that of an amicable taxi driver in Mimi, the seasoned actor has managed to essay a wide range of roles, having made strides in both mainstream and OTT platforms. As the talented actor turned 46 on Monday, he reflected upon his glorious journey so far.

Speaking with Zoom Digital, the Criminal Justice actor shared, “I feel very good, the journey I’ve had has been amazing. My connect with the audience and their love for me, it is very genuine, hard earned with hard work, craft, honesty, behaviour, both on-screen and off-screen. There is no hype created by marketing, it is very organic and genuine and I keep it like that and I respect it.”

He further explained that he likes to keep his life as private as possible. Stating his reasons for staying low-profile, Pankaj Tripathi also revealed that he likes to indulge in Yoga, reading books and other productive activities.

He said, “Main hamesha dhyan rakhta hoon ki mere aacharan me koi dhriti na ho, aur main hamesha jeevan me low profile rehta hoon. I actually don’t stay low profile, I’m built like that. I have a show coming up so it is my duty to interact with the media so I will do that for 5-6 days but once that’s done, I’d like to keep things private. I stay away and I live in peace, indulge in yoga, exercise, read, and enjoy every bit of my life by staying in the moment, and the connect is overwhelming.”

The Newton actor also added, “A guy who comes from a rural backdrop can touch the hearts of so many people with his work and craft, it is not impossible, my journey has proven it is impossible. I am thankful to the audiences and I just focus on my work and my character quietly.”

Pankaj Tripathi can currently be seen in the third season of Criminal Justice that was released last week. It also features Purab Kohli, Swastika Mukherjee, Shweta Basu Prasad among other prominent faces.

