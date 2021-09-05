Pankaj Tripathi Birthday: Powerful Performances by the Actor in Movies and Web Series

Pankaj Tripathi has become a superstar in his own right and a household name. An alumnus of the National School of Drama, Pankaj’s journey from stage to screen has been fabulous. With multiple projects proving his acting mettle, here are a few that we cherry-picked for you

Gangs of Wasseypur

Pankaj’s role as Sultan Qureshi in Wasseypur catapulted him in the Bollywood industry as a crime lord. The two-part gangster saga, released in 2012, opened gates to an overwhelming number of roles and offers for Pankaj. With his subtle yet cynical character, Pankaj won millions of hearts.

Mirzapur

Mirzapur was another home run that Pankaj hit with the role of Kaleen Bhaiya in the two-season long show. Unlike the typical mafias, Pankaj brought a novel layer to the character that involved a duality of humble and horrible in the same human being. The character arcs of Kaleen Bhaiya were inspired by Pankaj’s character in the movie Gangs of Wasseypur.

Ludo

The 2020 movie showcased another shade in Pankaj’s palette of acting skills. Despite sticking to a similar role that of a gangster, Pankaj brought an unexpected freshness to this character. In a film filled with stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj managed to grab eyeballs and steal the show.

Sacred Games

The actor played one of the most promising roles in the show and bundled up the entire plot with his character. Guruji, the third “Baap” of Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddique, came out as the strongest and the most menacing character in the entire show. The Godfather Guruji’s calm-before-the-storm demeanour perfectly fit Pankaj in the show.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

He plays the role of Narottam Mishra, Kriti Sanon’s father in the film. Taking a break from gangster roles, Pankaj’s character in Bareilly ki Barfi stole hearts with his warm and loving relationship with his daughter. It brought an inevitable smile looking at his presence on the screen as Narottam Mishra.

Pankaj Tripathi has aced every role that he picked and managed to leave the audience with a deep impact on their brain. It’s his birthday today. Therefore, the list deserves to get some bonus entries. Here are two of his fabulous and underrated roles in lesser-known films the maverick actor has blessed in the past.

Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa

The movie is one of the best the parallel Indian cinema has seen. Starring Nawazuddin Siddique, the movie is about a detective who takes up a case to find himself. Pankaj plays a cameo role of a missing man. The short role that he plays weighed heavily in emotions, and the actor left a lasting imprint in the film.

Powder

Not many people are aware, but Pankaj’s villainous character was born, not from Gangs of Wasseypur, but from a one-season show which aired in 2010, way before OTT was a thing in India. Powder showcased Pankaj as a drug lord who was evil, yet people inevitably sympathized with him. That’s called acting brilliance!

Happy Birthday, G.O.A.T!

