Pankaj Tripathi Debuts on Instagram, Cites Fake Accounts as the Reason

On Saturday, Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi made his Instagram debut. And within just a two day span, the account’s following list reached to close to 53,000. The reason was more out of a necessity than a choice, the actor has said.

According to a report, the actor referred to the October 2019 incident as the major driving force into getting an verified account. "There were umpteen fake accounts under my name. [Things came to a head when] one of the accounts posted an inappropriate picture that was picked up by portals," the actor said.

The picture was a collage of 16 actors which included Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, Irrfan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao among others. The picture was captioned as “Naya Cinema,” which led to netizens bashing the actor for being sexist as the picture did not have even one actress.

Later, the actor tweeted a clarification, confirming that it wasn’t him but posted by a fake account. his tweet read, ","Kya gairzimmedarana patrakarita hai yeh. Main Instagram par hu hi nahi aur farzi page se yeh tasveer utha ke kuch bhi likh de rahe hai aap log. Kripya apni chaanbeen karein. (What irresponsible journalism is this? I am not on Instagram. Taking picture from a fake account you are writing whatever you want. Please fact-check)."

"That picture became a news item, much to my dismay. I couldn't report the fake account because I wasn't on Instagram," he says. The episode stayed on his mind for months, the actor confessed.

After joining the picture and video sharing application, Pankaj's first post was the trailer of Mirzapur Season 2, his web series which garnered him much praise and appreciation Kaleen Bhaiya.

