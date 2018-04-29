English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pankaj Tripathi Excited About His First Romantic Role in Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain
"Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain" is set in Varanasi and boasts of real-life characters and situations one can relate to, especially for those who are or have ever been in love.
Image: news18
Actor Pankaj Tripathi is excited for the audience to see him play his first romantic character in Harish Vyas' directorial Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain.
Pankaj said in a statement: "I play a lovable character of Feroz. It has been a refreshing change for me, a leap from being a gangster and a bad guy. This is the first time I am playing a romantic character. Feroz is an endearing and a lovable role that has touched me immensely and I am sure will move the audiences too.
"The special part about the role is that I am in the film with Sanjay Mishra who plays a romantic role in the film in the lead."
The film, which also features Sanjay Mishra, Anshuman Jha, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Brijendra Kala and Ekavali Khanna, is scheduled to release on May 18.
Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain is set in Varanasi and boasts of real-life characters and situations one can relate to, especially for those who are or have ever been in love.
Presented by National Film Development Corporation and produced by Manav Malhotra of Drumroll Pictures in association with Bunty Khan's Shiny Entertainment, the film shows the lives of three ordinary couples who have very distinct views on what love stands for.
