Pankaj Tripathi Honoured At The International Theatre Olympics

Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi recently attended the 8th International Theatre Olympics at his alma mater, National School of Drama in Delhi. He was seen attending the students' youth forum, Advitiya 2018, as one of the chief guests, which marked the closing ceremony of the international theatre fest.The International Theatre Olympics which was being conducted in the capital city of New Delhi has been held across several hosting countries and was first hosted in 1993 in Delphi, Greece, on the initiative of the famous Greek director, Theodoros Terzopoulos. It presents some of the greatest theatre practitioners from around the world, providing a platform for theatrical exchange; a gathering place for students and masters where a dialogue, despite ideological, cultural and language differences, is encouraged. The initiative is undertaken to emphasize the importance of connecting the past, the present and the future in a bid to bring the world one step closer.The Masaan actor, with Adil Hussain, was invited to witness the marvel the students at NSD who, sticking to the theme of ‘The Flag of Friendship’ endeavoured to with their brilliant performances.Pankaj, who won the Best Actor award at the Capetown International Film Market for his film Mango Dreams, will next be seen as the main antagonist in the Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, marking his second collaboration with the Kaabil actor.