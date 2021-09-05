Pankaj Tripathi Hosts Manoj Bajpayee for Dinner, Looks Forward to the Next Date

Pankaj Tripathi and Manoj Bajpayee have undoubtedly created a huge fan base for them with their impeccable acting skills, classic roles, note-worthy dialogues and their modesty. Now, much to the fans’ delight, the two actors recently came together for dinner along with their common friend and actor Vineet Kumar. Tripathi and Bajpayee shared the screen in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur where they were sworn enemies, but the heartwarming picture shared by both is nothing short of friendship goals.

Sharing a couple of photos, Bajpayee wrote on Twitter, “An evening with my old time senior &friend @VineetK00989283 and our dear @TripathiiPankaj at the latter’s (Pankaj’s) place for fish & rice !! What great hosts Pankaj and Mridula are !! फिर जल्दी मिलना होगा मीट भात के लिए!!."

Tripathi replied to the tweet with another photo and wrote in Hindi that he is looking forward to meeting them again.

Pankaj Tripathi was currently seen in Mimi and has been receiving a lot of praises for the film that also stars Kriti Sanon. He has a couple of projects lined up including sports drama ’83, Bachchan Pandey and OMG – Oh My God! 2. Manoj Bajpayee on the other hand will next be seen in the Malayalam film Kurup and Despatch.

