English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Journey from a One-room Shed to a Sea-facing Apartment- The Stirring Story of Pankaj Tripathi
In a candid interview, Pankaj Tripathi has opened up about his struggles, his new "dream house" and more.
Pankaj Tripathi.
Loading...
From starting his career with blink-and-miss roles in films like Run and Apaharan to featuring in almost all blockbuster movies of recent times, Pankaj Tripathi has definitely come a long way. It's inspiring to see how he got to where he is today.
In a candid interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor has opened up about his struggles, his new "dream house" and more.
“I’d be happier if my journey inspired others to reach for the stars. That’s more important than buying a new house or a car,” said the actor, who recently became the owner of a sea-facing luxury apartment in Madh Island, Mumbai.
Initially reluctant to talk about the new house, Pankaj said that his dream was to earn sufficient to own a house in Mumbai, before adding, “That dream materialised a long time ago. Everything that’s happening now is extra... surplus."
Pankaj wanted his parents to visit the new house, but unfortunately, they had to cancel the tickets at the last minute as his 94-year-old father was not keeping well.
In an interview to IANS, Pankaj earlier said that today, he may have had his "dream house", but "I haven’t forgotten my one-room shed with its tin roof in Patna. One night, the rains and wind were so intense that one of the tin sheets blew away and I was left looking at the naked sky.”
He continued, “It is our dream home, a love nest at the seaside. Now I’ve finally bought our dream house in Madh Island. My wife got very emotional after we shifted into our new home.”
The actor is currently seen on Hot Star original series Criminal Justice. He was last seen in Luka Chuppi. His next is Kabir Khan's '83.
Follow @News18Movies for more
In a candid interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor has opened up about his struggles, his new "dream house" and more.
“I’d be happier if my journey inspired others to reach for the stars. That’s more important than buying a new house or a car,” said the actor, who recently became the owner of a sea-facing luxury apartment in Madh Island, Mumbai.
Initially reluctant to talk about the new house, Pankaj said that his dream was to earn sufficient to own a house in Mumbai, before adding, “That dream materialised a long time ago. Everything that’s happening now is extra... surplus."
Pankaj wanted his parents to visit the new house, but unfortunately, they had to cancel the tickets at the last minute as his 94-year-old father was not keeping well.
In an interview to IANS, Pankaj earlier said that today, he may have had his "dream house", but "I haven’t forgotten my one-room shed with its tin roof in Patna. One night, the rains and wind were so intense that one of the tin sheets blew away and I was left looking at the naked sky.”
He continued, “It is our dream home, a love nest at the seaside. Now I’ve finally bought our dream house in Madh Island. My wife got very emotional after we shifted into our new home.”
The actor is currently seen on Hot Star original series Criminal Justice. He was last seen in Luka Chuppi. His next is Kabir Khan's '83.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Echo Show Review: Alexa Gets a Display, And This Could be Start of Something Amazing
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner: Used to Think About Suicide when I was Younger
- OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Camera and Display Specifications Leaked
- Unborn Twin Sisters Box it Out in Mom's Womb, Ultrasound Video of Fiery Fight Goes Viral
- Sonam Kapoor Gives a Befitting Reply to Online Troll Calling Her a 'Flop Actor'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results