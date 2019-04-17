SPONSORED BY
Journey from a One-room Shed to a Sea-facing Apartment- The Stirring Story of Pankaj Tripathi

In a candid interview, Pankaj Tripathi has opened up about his struggles, his new "dream house" and more.

News18.com

Updated:April 17, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
Pankaj Tripathi.
From starting his career with blink-and-miss roles in films like Run and Apaharan to featuring in almost all blockbuster movies of recent times, Pankaj Tripathi has definitely come a long way. It's inspiring to see how he got to where he is today.

In a candid interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor has opened up about his struggles, his new "dream house" and more.

“I’d be happier if my journey inspired others to reach for the stars. That’s more important than buying a new house or a car,” said the actor, who recently became the owner of a sea-facing luxury apartment in Madh Island, Mumbai.

Initially reluctant to talk about the new house, Pankaj said that his dream was to earn sufficient to own a house in Mumbai, before adding, “That dream materialised a long time ago. Everything that’s happening now is extra... surplus."

Pankaj wanted his parents to visit the new house, but unfortunately, they had to cancel the tickets at the last minute as his 94-year-old father was not keeping well.

In an interview to IANS, Pankaj earlier said that today, he may have had his "dream house", but "I haven’t forgotten my one-room shed with its tin roof in Patna. One night, the rains and wind were so intense that one of the tin sheets blew away and I was left looking at the naked sky.”

He continued, “It is our dream home, a love nest at the seaside. Now I’ve finally bought our dream house in Madh Island. My wife got very emotional after we shifted into our new home.”

The actor is currently seen on Hot Star original series Criminal Justice. He was last seen in Luka Chuppi. His next is Kabir Khan's '83.

