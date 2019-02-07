Pankaj Tripathi Joins Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh’s 83

Pankaj Tripathi is the latest addition to the cast of Kabir Khan’s next film 83, which is based on the life of cricketer Kapil Dev, who captained the Indian team to its historic 1983 World Cup win.Starring Ranveer Singh, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil, Tamil actor Jiiva and YouTube sensation Sahil Khattar in important roles, 83 will have Pankaj Tripathi as the Indian cricket team’s manager Man Singh.Confirming his casting, Tripathi said, “It was an emotional ride for me while going through the script. At some of the places I was in tears, I am really inspired with the whole journey of Kapil Dev. From when I heard the script, I was certain that wanted to be part of this film.”Praising Khan’s craft, he added, “Personally I am an admirer of Kabir Khan's work as early as his documentary filmmaking days, which I was introduced to when I was living in Delhi. He was always in my wish list of directors to work with someday.”Tripathi says Singh was one of the major reasons that drove his decision to come on board. “Ranveer Singh is one of the factors that I chose to sign the film. In Gunday, I did a small part and since then we have kept in touch through some of our common friends. We have a mutual admiration for each other’s work,” he said.By God’s grace, I have got an opportunity to work with both Kabir and Ranveer simultaneously in 83,” he added.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.