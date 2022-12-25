CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#IPLAuction2023
Home » News » Movies » Pankaj Tripathi Looks So Promising As Vajpayee In First Look of Former PM's Biopic 'Main Atal Hoon'
1-MIN READ

Pankaj Tripathi Looks So Promising As Vajpayee In First Look of Former PM's Biopic 'Main Atal Hoon'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: December 25, 2022, 11:05 IST

Mumbai, India

Pankaj Tripathi to play the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his biopic.

Pankaj Tripathi to play the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his biopic.

Helmed by Ravi Jadhav, Pankaj Tripathi starrer ‘Main Atal Hoon’ will release in December 2023.

On the Birth Anniversary of India’s most beloved Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the makers of his biopic ‘Main Atal Hoon’ have released the first look of Pankaj Tripathi as former PM. On Sunday, Tripathi took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video in which he can be seen flaunting his ‘Atal’ look. With soothing music in the background of the clip, the video describes Vajpayee as a Prime Minister, poet, statesman and gentleman.

In the caption of his post, Pankaj Tripathi penned down a few lines by Pandit Dhirendra tripathi and writes, “Na main kahin dagmagaya, na main kahin sar jhukaya, main atal hoon." Check out Pankaj Tripathi’s look as Atal here:

Main ATAL Hoon revolves around the journey of our multifaceted ex-Prime Minister who was also a poet, a statesman, a leader and a humanitarian. Ever since makers announced that Pankaj Tripathi will be essaying the role of Atal Ji in his biopic, audiences were waiting with bated breath to see Pankaj Tripathi in the avatar of our ex-Prime Minister. And needless to say, his commendable first look has now left everyone completely impressed.

RELATED NEWS

Soon after the video was shared, several of Pankaj Tripathi’s colleagues and fans took to the comment section and expressed excitement for the film. Dhvani Bhanushali dropped folded hands emoji. “Can’t wait for this," one of the fans wrote. “Eagerly waiting," another comment read.

Helmed by National Award-winning Director, Ravi Jadhav and written by Utkarsh Naithani, the film will release in December 2023. The music for the film will be composed by Salim-Sulaiman with lyrics by Sameer, while Sonu Nigam has rendered vocals for the motion video announcement. The film is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali and is co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Pankaj Tripathi
first published:December 25, 2022, 11:05 IST
last updated:December 25, 2022, 11:05 IST
Read More