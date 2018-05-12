English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pankaj Tripathi on Making Punjabi debut With Harjeeta: My Character in the Film is Close to My Heart
His Punjabi foray will be marked by "Harjeeta", directed by Vijay Kumar Arora.
Actor Pankaj Tripathi is broadening his horizons in regional cinema. After featuring in Tamil drama Kaala, he is excited about debuting in a Punjabi movie. His Punjabi foray will be marked by Harjeeta, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora.
It is a biopic based on the true story of Harjeet Singh, an Indian professional hockey player, who captained the Indian squad at the 2016 Men's Hockey Junior World Cup. Pankaj will be seen playing a hockey coach to Punjabi actor and singing star Ammy Virk.
"I am very happy and all excited to be a part of a Punjabi film that is churning out some really good films in Punjabi. When I read the script of the film 'Harjeeta', I was able to relate myself to the character because I have been a sportsman my entire life. My character in the film is very real and is close to my heart. It is also connected to my roots in Bihar where I belong. The character I am playing belongs to Patna," Pankaj said in a statement.
The actor recently won a Special Mention at the 65th National Film Awards for Newton.
