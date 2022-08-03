Pankaj Tripathi Opens Up About His Insomnia Despite Riches

At the first edition of News18 India’s Amrit Ratna Samman in New Delhi, Pankaj Tripathi talked about success and explained the meaning of the word to everyone. When asked about how it feels to have become successful, he explained that he is a spiritual man and doesn’t consider there to be a criterion for success. He shared about his problems sleeping despite being rich.

He further stated that he was happy to have gotten the National Award after his role in Newton, especially because the programme has no company sponsorship.

Pankaj said, “After the film Newton, I started feeling that life is going well now.” At the same time, he thanked News18 India for the Amrit Ratna Samman. He stated that News18 has given me both Amrit and Ratna, making him immortal.

During the interview, Tripathi recalled how he got his character in Run in which he played a blink-and-miss role.

He said, “They had come to me with an offer. I didn’t have to go anywhere for my first film. It was a very small part, though. They were looking for an actor because the one they finalised, ran away. So just one hour before the shoot in Delhi, they began searching for an actor. Someone told them, ‘An actor is sleeping over there, he has decent comic timing.’ Main soya hua tha (I was sleeping).”

He continued, “They came to me and woke me up. I asked them, ‘Who are you?’ They said, ‘Film dene aaye hain (We have come here to offer you a movie).’ I was like, ‘Ye kaisa aadmi hai?’ So, I got my first film while I was sleeping. And after that, I wouldn’t get movies even after running.”

