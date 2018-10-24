English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pankaj Tripathi: Promoting Hindi Language is My Duty
While shooting for Shakeela biopic, the director Indrajit Lankesh insisted Pankaj Tripathi to speak in Hindi with him so that his Hindi could improve, said the actor.
File photo of versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi. (Image: News18)
Mumbai: The critically acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi says he is a Hindi cinema actor so, promoting Hindi language is his duty.
"Being a responsible citizen of India and coming from a Hindi medium school, I believe it's my responsibility and duty to teach and correct Hindi. While shooting for Shakeela biopic, my director Indrajit Lankesh used to tell me to speak in Hindi with him so that his Hindi could improve," Pankaj said in a statement.
"Generally, I don't use common Hindi words while communicating. I use a bit difficult Hindi words on set. Crew members often used to ask me the meaning of those Hindi words. They were excited to learn meaning of new Hindi words. It wasn't difficult communicating with Bengaluru crew members on sets of Shakeela biopic. I am a Hindi cinema actor, promoting Hindi language is my duty," he added.
The film is based on south Indian glamour actress Shakeela.
