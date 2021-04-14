Pankaj Tripathi Proposes Small Film City Set-up in Bihar Village

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who was born in a village in Bihar, has put forth the interesting suggestion of creating a film-friendly set-up in a village near Patna, which is well-connected to the city, where people from Bollywood can shoot.

“A film-friendly ‘mohalla’ or colony is possible with a little bit of funding from the government to create a film panchayat at a well-connected village near Patna, at least on a trial basis for now. The area can hence be marked by filmmakers all across the country to shoot any urban setting scenes they need to for their film, with the maximum help in the form of a solid support system provided by the locals there," says Tripathi, who was born in Belasand, Gopalganj District.

The actor feels villagers can be trained to work as junior artists in the films shot there, which could be a source of income for them.

“Locals can be a part of the crew as well as act as junior artists in films that are shot there. We could try creating a village similar to the likes of Mawlynnong village in Meghalaya, which is known to be the cleanest village in Asia also a tourist spot. I have been to this village and it’s a very fascinating place to visit," added Tripathi.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here