Pankaj Tripathi Puts Work First, Cancels New Year Plan

Many Bollywood stars are on a short break to celebrate New Year's Eve, but actor Pankaj Tripathi cancelled his year-end vacation to complete upcoming Bollywood assignments in "83" and the Gunjan Saxena biopic.

Several sources mention that the actor will start shooting for another project later week.

"Both '83' and Gunjan Saxena biopic are projects incredibly close to my heart. A break would have been ideal but both films were pending finish. The teams were working against a deadline and I had already assigned my dates early on for the shoots," Pankaj said.

"For an actor, the ultimate gratification is to ensure that his film turns out to be like his director wishes to and like he himself envisioned it to. I love the characters and the stories of both these films. Both the films offered me unique experiences and I loved being a part of them. In a way, it's interesting that I am starting off the new year and new decade doing what I enjoy the most - movies," he added.

In "83", Ranveer Singh will be seen playing legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The Kabir Khan directorial is about India's historic victory at the cricket World Cup of 1983. The actor will also share screen space with wife Deepika Padukone. The film that is set for an April 10 release.

"Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" is a biopic of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, who entered war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. It stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it will hit the screens on March 13 next year.

