Pankaj Tripathi Reacts to Cancel Culture: Everyone Has the Right to Voice Their Opinions

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has faced the ire of the public. With dismal Box Office response on the first day coupled with the boycott campaign against the Forrest Gump remake helmed by the masses over Aamir’s comments in 2015, the fate of the ambitious project hangs on a thread. Similarly, Aanand L Rai’s directorial Raksha Bandhan didn’t achieve traction on the silver screens. Partly because of the theme of the movie as well as the boycott campaign in connection with Kanika Dhillon’s controversial tweets. Several celebs have given their opinions on the cancel culture, the latest addition to the list being the ever-talented Pankaj Tripathi.

While talking to IndiaToday.in, the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor shared, “Democracy me sabko apni baat rakhne ka adhikaar hai (In a democratic world, everyone has the right to voice their opinion). But at the same time, films are a big medium that generate revenue to the government. This revenue is then used for the betterment of the society. Lekin, sehemati ho ya nahi, (however, if they agree or not), this is each one’s individual right.”

Meanwhile, in a recent turn of events, after getting trolled by netizens on Twitter, Laal Singh Chaddha found itself in trouble when a few members of the Hindu outfit Sanatan Rakshak Sena launched protests in Uttar Pradesh demanding a complete ban on the film especially in their home state. Those vouching for the ban alleged that Aamir Khan mocked and made fun of Hindu deities in one of his films.

On the other hand, Laal Singh Chaddha also faced protests in Punjab’s Jalandhar during its screening at a PVR cineplex in the city yesterday. A group, led by Shiv Sena, gathered outside the movie hall and protested against it. Subsequently, the police reached the spot and after talks with the management of the theatre, the screening was stopped. Following this, a Sikh Organization reached the spot and raised slogans supporting the movie. They stated that the movie is based on the character of a Sikh man and Hindu organisations have no business stopping the screening.

