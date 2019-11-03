Pankaj Tripathi Remembers Starting His Acting Journey with the Festival of Chhath

Chhath is an important festival that means many different things to a number of people. While it means a time of worship and devotion to some, it means a time for love and patience towards your near and dear ones. In the case of Pankaj Tripathi, the festival took him on a nostalgic trip reminding him of his early days celebrating it.

The actor revealed that the festival played an important role at the beginning of his journey as an actor. Speaking to Live Hindustan he said, "My mom used to observe the fast and I remember how everything was pure and pristine for the festival. We used to perform plays on the last day of the festival. Raghav Sharan Tiwari wrote and directed those plays. I was just nine years old when I first acted on stage. It was one of these plays during Chhath that Pankaj Tripathi's journey started."

Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee and Hrithik Roshan also wished people on the festival. Hrithik Roshan revealed in his tweet that he had taken a moment to meet fans at the Chhath Ghat in Mumbai. He tweeted, "Happy Chhath Puja to all the devotees who are undergoing the tough rituals of this great festival. Sending my love to all of you and my thanks to those who took a moment to interact with me at the beach today."

The Chhath festival lasts three days and is prominently celebrated in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

