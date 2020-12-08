News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Movies
1-MIN READ

Pankaj Tripathi Returns as Lawyer Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice S2 with Mystery Woman in His Life

Pankaj Tripathi Returns as Lawyer Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice S2 with Mystery Woman in His Life

Pankaj Tripathi is back in Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors as lawyer Mishra Ji with a quirky sense of humour.

Last year, Pankaj Tripathi stole the show with his quirky and memorable portrayal of lawyer Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice where he won a difficult case on his wit and determination. It seems Madhav Mishra is now on the lookout for a new case and made a public appeal on his social media handles as well; also revealing his look for the show.

The actor has once again effortlessly slipped into the skin of his character as she shows off his comical side.

In a video on Instagram, the actor announces that his character is now married, though the woman in his life is kept a secret.

"You are cordially invited to LLB gold medalist Mr Madhav Mishra's hunt for his next big case. RSVP in the comments below," Disney+ Hotstar VIP captioned the video. Take a look:

Pankaj Tripathi said, "It feels great to come back as one of my favorite characters - Madhav Mishra. I won't reveal too much information right now; so stay tuned for more."

While all other details are being tightly guarded, the next chapter in the franchise is titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. Pankaj Tripathi's character Mishra ji is said to be in for a huge surprise with his next big case.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...