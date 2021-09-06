Pankaj Tripathi Reveals His Daughter is a BTS ARMY, Loves K-Dramas, Doesn't Watch Indian Actors

The South Korean boy band BTS has transcended borders and achieved international fame and fan base. Now, Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has revealed that his daughter is an Army- BTS’s official fandom name. The K-pop group consists of members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, V and J-Hope. The actor informed that she is into BTS and Korean actors and doesn’t watch any Indian actors. Tripathi’s wife Mridula too enjoys K-drama and watches them with their daughter, he told a leading daily.

“My wife and daughter want to go to Korea to meet those K-drama actors and K-pop singers. I don’t know why but they are very famous. I tell them both that they are heroes of a smaller country; we are the heroes of a bigger country, they should focus on us (chuckles)," the news portal quoted him as saying.

The K-pop group has a fair share of fan following in India. Recently, on Jungkook’s birthday, BTS Indian ARMYS rented billboards to carry messages and birthday wishes for him.

In an interview with another news portal, the K-pop group had said that they would like to perform in India when it is safe. “We cannot be thankful enough for you listening to our music. We truly hope that the situation gets better soon. Please stay strong and we hope you get some energy from listening to our music! If we can see each other safely and the opportunity comes, we’d, of course, like to perform in India," Hindustan Times quoted Jin as saying.

