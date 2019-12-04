Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Pankaj Tripathi Reveals One Role He will Never Play On-screen

Pankaj Tripathi has a reputation of being cast in a diverse variety of genres and roles. However, he draws the line when it comes to "scene that involves child abuse". Read below for details.

News18.com

Updated:December 4, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pankaj Tripathi Reveals One Role He will Never Play On-screen
Image: Twitter

In today's day and age actors and actresses are very responsible for the roles they play and the message their character gives to the audiences. Keeping this in mind Pankaj Tripathi recently revealed the one concept he would never portray through his roles ever.

Pankaj Tripathi to date has a reputation for a variety of roles in the genres of crime, comedy, drama, etc. In a recent interview with HT, he stated that he would never take a role that endorses fake masculinity. He said, "I’m completely against portraying a man who is told that ‘Kyun ladkiyon ki Tarah ro Raha hai or mard ko dard Nahi Hota.’ Even when it comes to playing a bad guy, I’m fine with it, but if you ask me to do a scene that involves child abuse, I’ll never do it no matter what money is offered to me.

Nevertheless, Tripathi did not completely rule out the possibility of playing such roles unless necessary for the story. Talking about this he said, "Kahani mein Kuch kirdaar bure bhi hote hai but one has to see what the intention behind showing a bad guy is. Sometimes, we do such parts to add satire. I’m silently working on the changes that I want to see in society through the mode of entertainment. Going forward, I’d rather do a role where I’d get to showcase what it means to be a real man or a gentleman."

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi is lined up with a number of upcoming films that include, Tanhaji, Panga, Mimi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Gunjan Saxena, Angrezi Medium, 83, Roohi Afza and Anurag Basu's upcoming untitled anthology film.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com