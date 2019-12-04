Pankaj Tripathi Reveals One Role He will Never Play On-screen

In today's day and age actors and actresses are very responsible for the roles they play and the message their character gives to the audiences. Keeping this in mind Pankaj Tripathi recently revealed the one concept he would never portray through his roles ever.

Pankaj Tripathi to date has a reputation for a variety of roles in the genres of crime, comedy, drama, etc. In a recent interview with HT, he stated that he would never take a role that endorses fake masculinity. He said, "I’m completely against portraying a man who is told that ‘Kyun ladkiyon ki Tarah ro Raha hai or mard ko dard Nahi Hota.’ Even when it comes to playing a bad guy, I’m fine with it, but if you ask me to do a scene that involves child abuse, I’ll never do it no matter what money is offered to me.

Nevertheless, Tripathi did not completely rule out the possibility of playing such roles unless necessary for the story. Talking about this he said, "Kahani mein Kuch kirdaar bure bhi hote hai but one has to see what the intention behind showing a bad guy is. Sometimes, we do such parts to add satire. I’m silently working on the changes that I want to see in society through the mode of entertainment. Going forward, I’d rather do a role where I’d get to showcase what it means to be a real man or a gentleman."

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi is lined up with a number of upcoming films that include, Tanhaji, Panga, Mimi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Gunjan Saxena, Angrezi Medium, 83, Roohi Afza and Anurag Basu's upcoming untitled anthology film.

