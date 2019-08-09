Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pankaj Tripathi Says He was Scared Before Playing Guruji in Sacred Games 2, Here’s Why

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, Sacred Games 2 will premiere on Netflix on August 15.

News18.com

Updated:August 9, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Pankaj Tripathi Says He was Scared Before Playing Guruji in Sacred Games 2, Here’s Why
Actor Pankaj Tripathi as Guruji in a still from Sacred Games 2. (Image: IANS)
Bollywood’s current favourite Pankaj Tripathi, who will next be seen playing a spiritual guru in the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games, says it has been his toughest role till date.

Talking about it, he told Mid-Day, "I play a guru who has a massive following worldwide. That was the toughest part for me. I was scared, wondering how I could pull off the act. I have neither interacted with gurus, nor have I seen them from close quarters. So, I didn't have a point of reference. At home, no one listens to me. They don't follow my advice. So you can well imagine my dilemma."

"It was a difficult role because it wasn't easy to get that feeling. It was a new world that I had to explore. Every actor explores a new world with every new character he or she plays. While most characters are familiar to us, this one was challenging," the 42-year-old actor earlier told IANS.

"(But) the script, with its many layers, is fantastic. It made my task easier," said Tripathi, who has also delivered an 11-minute monologue in the blockbuster show’s forthcoming season.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, Sacred Games 2 will premiere on Netflix on August 15. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Luke Kenny, Ranvir Shorey and Shobhita Dhulipala in important roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

