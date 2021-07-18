Pankaj Tripathi Says it was 'Heartbreaking' to Hear Surekha Sikri Auditioned for Badhaai Ho

Veteran theatre, TV and film personality Surekha Sikri passed away earlier this week on July 16. She was 75. Many actors in the industry mourned her passing. Ayushmann Khurrana shared in a social media post that after a screening of their 2018 film Badhaai Ho, Surekha left him and his wife Tahira Kashyap speechless when she told them she was looking for more work, even at her age.

Now, Pankaj Tripathi has also commented on Surekha’s demise. He said, “I believe she had to audition for her last role in Badhaai Ho. To hear this was heartbreaking. Imagine a stalwart like Surekhaji having to audition like a newcomer. And yet she did it like a thorough professional. I salute her passion.”

He also shared in an interview with SpotboyE, “Her going meant a part of my life was gone. I attended the Nation School Of Drama where she was a legend by the time I came in. We spoke of her like some invisible myth. As though her greatness as an actor was part of acting mythology.”

Meanwhile, Pankaj will next feature in Netflix film Mimi opposite Sai Tamhankar and Kriti Sanon. It will release on July 30.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here