Pankaj Tripathi Set to Work with Chris Hemsworth in Dhaka
Pankaj Tripathi will reportedly be joining the cast in Bangkok to shoot next leg of the film.
Pankaj Tripathi.
There is no stopping for actor Pankaj Tripathi. After memorable performances in projects such as Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree and Mirzapur, Tripathi is now set to enthrall Hollywood.
As per reports, he will soon start shooting for a Hollywood film. Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe, is going to be his co-star.
In November last year, Hemsworth was in India to shoot debutante director Sam Hargrave's thriller Dhaka. Hargrave has been the second unit director for films like Avengers Infinity War and Atomic Blonde. The team shot principal portions of the film in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The film also fatures Golshifteh Farahani, David Harbour, Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee in important roles.
Pankaj Tripathi will reportedly be joining the cast in Bangkok to shoot next leg of the film.
Though Tripathi has been active in Bollywood since 2004 (Run), but he was noticed by a bigger set of audiences after his performance in 2012 film Gangs Of Wasseypur. This was just the beginning of stardom for him as went on to work in many critically and commercially successful films.
Now, with this Hollywood project, he would aim to make a niche fan base for himself worldwide.
