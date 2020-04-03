MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Pankaj Tripathi Shares A Sunset Video With A Positive Message For All His Fans Amid Lockdown

Pankaj Tripathi.

Pankaj Tripathi.

Pankaj Tripathi has been sharing messages sharing precautions to follow, as the nation is under a 21 Day lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Sacred Games actor Pankaj Tripathi is making most of his time by relaxing at home during the nationwide lockdown. He addressed his followers while he takes them through a beautiful view from his home balcony.

The Gurgaon actor posted a clip on his Instagram account just before the sunset.








In the video, Tripathi is heard saying, “Aaj ka suraj jaane wala hai. Ghar pe khada hoon balcony mein. Aap sab bhi ghar pe rahe, surakshit rahe. Ghar pe reh ke bhi aap iss mahamari se lad rahe hai. Bohot sari creative cheeze hai jo kar rahe hain. Anand le. Hum ladenge. Hum jeetenge (Today’s sun is about to go down. I’m at home, standing in my balcony. You also stay home, stay safe. Even while sitting indoors, you are fighting the epidemic. You are taking up various creative activities. Enjoy. We will fight. We will win (sic).

 

 

 

Tripathi is trying to find some peace amidst the crisis by doing things he was unable to because of his hectic work schedule.

"I am relaxing, reading books like one on Nargis Dutt called 'Darling Ji', 'Indian Method in Acting,' by Prasanna, reading my daughter’s geography book. I was not getting the time to rest so now I get up a little late as I don’t have a 7 am shift. I followed the guidelines like maintaining social distancing, washing hands. I am not someone who will panic over basic essentials. There is a lockdown in the country, there is no scarcity of food. I am cooking food for my daughter and I have learnt we can make daal in so many different ways. In this fast-paced world, we have forgotten to enjoy life and we are just running, including me," PTI quoted him as saying.

