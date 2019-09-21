Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pankaj Tripathi Shares Emotional Incident When He Stole His 'Guru' Manoj Bajpayee's Slippers

Pankay Tripathi and Manoj Bajpayee recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show.

News18.com

Updated:September 21, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
Pankaj Tripathi Shares An Emotional Incident When He Stole His 'Guru' Manoj Vajpayee's Slippers
Pankaj Tripathi Shares An Emotional Incident When He Stole His 'Guru' Manoj Vajpayee's Slippers
Loading...

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood in the present time. The talented actor moved the audience in a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, when he narrated an episode of his respect for fellow actor and idol Manoj Bajpayee. Pankaj even got a lump in his throat midway.

During the episode, host Kapil Sharma asked about an incident when Pankaj had stolen Manoj's slippers from the hotel. Answering to this, Manoj recounted how Pankaj confessed to the episode when they were filming together for Gangs of Wasseypur.  Pankaj used to work as a kitchen supervisor at Hotel Maurya long back. Manoj, wo had arrived as a guest, had left his slippers when he checked out, saying that Pankaj took them.

The Stree actor than gave a detailed version of the story and started with saying, "I got a call that Manoj ji is here. I used to do theatre back then so the kitchen staff knew it. I told them that whenever he orders anything from his room, I’ll be the one to take it. So I went there, met bhaiyya, said ‘Pranaam, even I am into theatre’, touched his feet and left the room. Next day he checked out and left for the airport. But he left a hawai chappal behind. The housekeeping supervisor said ‘Are! Your Manoj bhai is gone but he left his chappal here’. The audience broke into laughter said, "I said don’t submit it, give it to me.”

Adding to the explanation on why he did so, he said, “Kyun? Eklavya ki tarah agar main inke khadau mein apna paer daal lu (Why? If like Eklavya I, too, could put my feet in his slipper)...” While saying this, Pankaj's voice teared up and he titlted his face to the back.

Manoj then gives him a warm hug.

The talented actor started with a minor role in the movie Run, but has become one of the most bankable actor, having starred in more than 40 films 60 television shows.  Apart from having done some great roles, his web series Sacred games also garnered him immense fan following and appreciation for is portrayal of the character 'Guruji'.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
