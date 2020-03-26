Pankaj Tripathi Spending His Quarantine Time Cooking For His Daughter

As the nation is witnessing a 21-day lock-down, actor Pankaj Tripathi is spending his quarantine time with daughter Aashi. From cooking for her to just watching her paint, Pankaj is enjoying his brief role of a stay-at-home dad.

When asked whether the self-isolation has restricted him, the actor said, “No, not at all. I’m getting to spend time with my family. I take my 13-year-old daughter, Aashi, down for cycling, then, my wife and I take her down to play in the garden. I’m happy to see people in their balconies. Usually, in many parts of Mumbai, people switch on the lights only late at night when they get home from work, so, it’s nice to see the houses light up in the evening.”

Pankaj worked as a cook in the year 1998-1999, and has been satiating the taste buds of his family by taking to the kitchen occasionally. Ethiopian dal and one of her daughter's favourites, chokha (also known as aaloo bharta), a Bihari delicacy, were among the dishes he made for her.

"Actors, because of their hectic schedules, often don’t get to see the sunrise or the sunset. But now, I’m watching the sunset every evening and gazing at the night sky, dazzling with stars and streaked with silvery moonlight, because those are the subjects of Aashi’s paintings,” he shared.

Pankaj ended on a positive note, assuring his fans that the world had seen worse calamities and this difficult times will pass too.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor recently completed shooting Dinesh Vijan's Mimi, in which he plays Kriti Sanon's father.

