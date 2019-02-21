Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Starrer Mirzapur to Return for a Second Season on Amazon Prime Video

Mirzapur, the crime thriller web series starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey, will be returning for a second season. Within two months of premiering the first season of the Prime Original series, Amazon Prime Video has announced that it has greenlit the second season of the show.Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani's Excel Media & Entertainment, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur season two will depict the story of the violent world of Mirzapur which, when coupled with greed for power, changes people and asks for sacrifices.The show will go into production this year before being released on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.Mirzapur is an amped-up portrayal of India’s heartland and youth — a world replete with drugs, guns and lawlessness, where caste, power, egos and tempers intersect and violence is the only way of life.Farhan said, “It is exciting to see that global audiences are responding well to the kind of content we are creating. It started with Inside Edge being nominated for an International Emmy and now Mirzapur being watched & loved across India and globally; we are glad that both shows have been renewed for the next season giving us another chance to showcase Indian stories on a global stage.”Ritesh, on his part, said, “Mirzapur has been our dream project and to quickly follow the first season with a season two announcement underlines our efforts to create best-in-class content for our online global audiences. The show gave us an opportunity to challenge ourselves and explore new subjects and territories. Now, we look forward to taking our story to another level of cinematic experience in the next season.”Vijay Subramaniam, director and head of content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said, “We are committed to creating compelling stories with powerful characters, gripping narratives and world class production values. We are thrilled with the response to Mirzapur’s first season and we are happy to be working with Excel Media & Entertainment for another bold and powerful narrative for the next season of the show.”Amazon Prime Video also announced the greenlighting of more than 20 new and returning Prime Original Series to go into production in the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, Japan and Mexico. Mirzapur season two is part of the seven Prime Original series from India part of the global line up.