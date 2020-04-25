Pankaj Tripathi Starts Conversational Series For Fans Amid Lockdown

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has found an interesting way of engaging with fans during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

In a series started by the actor on his Facebook page, Pankaj narrates slice-of-life stories from his own experiences that changed his perspective of life. He talks about memories of his growing-up years. In one of the stories he narrated, the actor spoke about how the train and its sounds evoke in him bittersweet childhood memories.

Watch the live here:

"I didn't start it with a script in mind. It's a conversational series where I talk to my fans about the things that matter to me. It's more often than not the simple things in life that we end up caring for the most," said Pankaj.

"Locked down at home, waiting for these tough times to pass should remind people where their priorities lie," he added.

The actor has been spending his quarantine time experimenting with other sides of his skills and turned to writing. The actor had earlier said, "Writing is a creative extension of me and I am not doing it with the motive of writing a screenplay really. I started with penning down my thoughts for the sake of keeping my skills sharpened. Writing and acting are interconnected for me. I am writing to fulfil my own creative quest. Let me see how the finished product turns out and if it is my satisfaction, I will figure out what I want to do with it."

Pankaj was recently seen in Sam Hargrave's Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth. As for his upcoming films, he has projects like Ludo and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in his kitty.

