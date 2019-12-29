Pankaj Tripathi To Be Part Of Malala Yousafzai Biopic Gul Makai
The Sacred Games actor will play a pivotal role in the film on Malala Yousafzai's life which will release in Janaury.
Image: Twitter
Nobel Peace Prize winner and social activist Malala Yousafzai's life will be depicted in a biopic titled Gul Makai. The character of the youngest Nobel laureate is played by television actress Reem Shaikh. The film, which is slated for a January 31 release, will feature actor Pankaj Tripathi.
The title of the film has been inspired by the pen-name used by Malala to write an anonymous journal. Parts of the film have been shot in Kashmir. Some other actors who have pivotal parts in the film include Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Om Puri and Kamlesh.
In an interview with The Quint, director Amjad Khan has said that the actors who have played characters of children from Malala's school and the army officials are locals from Kashmir. Quint cited a source from the crew of the film who said that it focuses on Malala's life and the hardships she faced before being shot in the head and neck by the Taliban when she refused to quit her education.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the inclusion of Pankaj Tripathi in the film, writing, "#GulMakai - the biopic on #MalalaYousafzai - to release on 31 Jan 2020... Stars #ReemShaikh as #Malala, #DivyaDutta, #AtulKulkarni, #Mukesh Rishi and #PankajTripathi... Directed by H E Amjad Khan... Produced by Sanjay Singla... Dr Jayantilal Gada and Tekno Films presentation.”
#GulMakai - the biopic on #MalalaYousafzai - to release on 31 Jan 2020... Stars #ReemShaikh as #Malala, #DivyaDutta, #AtulKulkarni, #Mukesh Rishi and #PankajTripathi... Directed by H E Amjad Khan... Produced by Sanjay Singla... Dr Jayantilal Gada and Tekno Films presentation. pic.twitter.com/S3m08K1nOs
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2019
Reem Shaikh, the lead actress is currently a part of the television show Tujhse hai Raabta, which is aired on Zee TV, while Pankaj Tripathi will be next seen in Ludo which will hit theatres on April 24, 2020.
