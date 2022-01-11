Pankaj Tripathi to Kick-start 2022 by Filming 'Criminal Justice 3' This Month

Pankaj Tripathi, one of Bollywood’s most versatile actor, is set to dazzle audiences once more with his exceptional talent. The actor is all set to reprise one of his most beloved roles as Madhav Mishra in the third season of Applause Entertainment’s popular courtroom drama web show, Criminal Justice. Following the success of the first two seasons in terms of audience response and viewership, the show’s creators have decided to take things to the next level with the third season.

According to reports, it will be shot on a much larger scale, with a mix of new and old characters from the franchise collaborating in a new storyline.

Pankaj Tripathi, who is currently celebrating the New Year with his family in his hometown of Belsand in Gopalganj, Patna, Bihar, will begin filming for Criminal Justice 3 in Mumbai in the first week of January.

As per the sources, “Criminal Justice has always been a franchise very close to Pankaj. The journey, which began with the first season in 2019, has received such a positive response that we are already filming the third season, which will premiere in early 2022. Madhav Mishra’s character is similar to Pankaj’s in that he always stands up for what is right; he believes in uplifting and supporting the weaker sections of our society; and he is based solely on two characteristics: honesty and pure talent.

Criminal Justice season 3 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar near the end of 2022, produced by Applause Entertainment and starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role.

