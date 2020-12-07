Pankaj Tripathi's First Look from Upcoming Biopic 'Shakeela' Goes Viral, Check it Out

Actor Pankaj Tripathi will soon be seen in director Indrajit Lankesh's upcoming biopic, Shakeela. The actor took to Instagram to share his first look from the movie.

"First look poster from the film 'Shakeela'," he wrote alongside the poster on Instagram. In the picture, the actor is decked up in a red suit, holding a mic in one hand and a trophy in another.

Pankaj, who will play a South Indian superstar in the biopic, said, "I am thrilled that our little labour of love Shakeela is all set to release in theatres this Christmas. I am so excited about the film because I have worked with the very talented friend Richa Chadha in this film. I have a beautiful part in the film. I play an actor for the first time in my career. I have always wanted to play an actor on screen and bring out the idiosyncrasies of artists on screen. It's an interesting and colourful character."

The much awaited biopic of Shakeela, the adult actress who was one of the biggest stars of the 1990s from Kerala, has actress Richa Chadha playing her on screen to perfection. The film is set to release this Christmas on December 25 across cinemas in India in multiple languages.