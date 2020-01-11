Pankhuri Awasthy Says She is Not Comfortable with On-screen Exposure
The 28-year-old actor will make her Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.
Pankhuri Awasthy
Pankhuri Awasthy expressed happiness before the release of her big break.
The 28-year-old actor will make her Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Pankhuri Awasthy said her long wait had finally paid off after Aanand L Rai selected her for the project. The entire process, she said was almost a month long with levels of screening and look tests involved.
Pankhuri said she found the story “quite interesting” and hence was eager to work in the project.
She shared that her role was crucial to the plot but that she couldn’t “reveal much about it”.
The actor further added Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s narrates the tale of a family in Allahabad looking for a suitor for their son.
“I’m the girl they choose… It’s out that the film is on homosexuality,” Pankhuri added.
Talking of onscreen exposure, the Razia Sultan actor expressed her discomfort. But she quickly added that if the story demanded it and she knew that “it will be aesthetically shot”, then she might do the scene.
The popular household face was appearing on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Vedika. She will be taking her leave from the show as yesterday (January 9) was her last day of shoot.
According to the actor, she finished her eight-month stint as an antagonist on a good note.
View this post on Instagram
So yesterday was the last day as Vedika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. What a journey this one has been.. looking back there’s a smile for all the risks I’ve taken with this one and there’s contentment that another beautiful journey chose me and made me wiser in my pursuit as an actor. #anotherjourneycomestoanend #junetojanuary #vedika
