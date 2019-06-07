Pankhuri Awasthy to Join the Cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Opposite Mohsin Khan

After her two-year-long break from the TV industry, actress Pankhuri Awasthy is all set to make her television comeback with hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It is being reported that Pankhuri will be roped in opposite Mohsin Khan, who plays the role of Kartik in the show. The show will be reportedly taking a five year leap after Naira aka Shivangi Joshi’s car accident in the show.

Pankhuri will be seen as the new entrant to Kartik’s family. While Kartik and Naira’s relationship has been one of the hit TV jodis today, it will be interesting to see Pankhuri Awasthy challenging the fanbase. In a statement to IANS, Pankhuri said, “’Yeh Rishta...’ is like a brand on television and it has a loyal audience. It is quite a feat to have a show running successfully for 10 years at a time when TV shows are getting pulled off in the blink of an eye.”

Talking about her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pankhuri said, “I’m playing the role of a soft, demure yet a mature individual who will win over the love of everyone around her. I can relate easily to the character and that is what convinced me to take up the role.”

Pankhuri, who has been earlier seen in historical shows like Suryaputra Karn and Razia Sultan, will be seen in a family show for the first time. Talking about it, she added, “I am glad to be trying my hand at a different genre. The show already has an established audience. It ups my responsibility.”

Pankhuri Awasthy was last featured in 2017 in TV show Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? Pankhuri Awasthy tied the knot with Gautam Rode, who is known for his role in Saraswatichandra, in a traditional ceremony at Tijara Fort Palace in Alwar in February 2017.