Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam franchise, directed by Jeethu Joseph, has received critical acclaim from all quarters for its gripping storyline and nuanced performances. Its Tamil, Telugu and Hindi remakes also garnered tremendous success at the box office with stalwarts like Kamal Haasan, Venkatesh Daggubati and Ajay Devgn headlining these films. Keeping in mind this massive success garnered by the film and its remakes, producers have now decided to take a plunge forward. They have decided to remake this franchise in non-Indian languages as well. They have announced that Panorama Studios International LTD has acquired the remake rights of the Malayalam language Drishyam and Drishyam 2 in all non-Indian languages.

In a statement, Panorama Studios International LTD said that after the enormous success of Drishyam 2 (in Hindi), they are pleased to announce that it has acquired remake rights of the Malayalam Drishyam and Drishyam 2 in all non-Indian languages. It will include all foreign languages including English, but exclude Filipino, Sinhala and Indonesian. Taking another mammoth step, the production house has also acquired rights for the Chinese language remake of Drishyam 2. Panorama Studios are now negotiating to produce the film in Korea, Japan and Hollywood as well.

Cine buffs are extremely excited about this announcement and eagerly waiting for the third instalment of Drishyam as well. As stated in the reports, Jeetu has also confirmed that Drishyam 3 will happen and even Mohanlal is ready for it. As the third instalment of the Malayalam version is on, the Hindi version is reportedly on the cards too. As per the report in ETimes, the producers of both Malayalam and Hindi versions are planning to release the third instalment on the same date. Reportedly, this step has been taken to avoid divulging any details related to the story and keep the suspense quotient intact in the film. Producers feel that this decision would help in attracting more footfall.

What Ajay Devgn feels about this development:

The critically acclaimed actor said in a recent interview that the franchise needs three or four instalments of Drishyam.

Read all the Latest Movies News here