'Papa Kehte Hain' Actress Mayoori Kango is Now Google India Head of Industry

Remember the girl in the superhit 1996 song ‘Ghar se nikalte hi’ from the film ‘Papa Kehte Hain?’ Well, she was Mayoori Kango who is now the Head of Industry - Agency Partnership."I am super excited to be part of Google and lead partnerships with DAN and Publicis. I am looking forward to applying my experience of over a decade in the industry in the agency realm to grow these partnerships further. It is a wonderful opportunity to be part of this incredible team and I am looking forward to the next phase of my professional life," Kango told IANS.Kango was previously the Managing Director of Performics, a performance marketing agency. She had also worked with Digitas as Associate Director, Media; and Zenith as Chief Digital Officer.Mayoori started her acting career with Saeed Akhtar Mirza’s 1995 film 'Naseem' in which she played the titular character. Her big mainstream break came in form of director Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Papa Kehte Hain.’ Though the film didn’t find many takers at the box office, hit songs made Mayoori and Jugal Hansraj, the actor opposite her, very recognisable faces,Later, she worked in films like 'Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet,' 'Badal' and 'Shikari,' but her acting career didn’t really take off. She was last seen in 2009 film 'Kurbaan.'Her stint on the small screen included shows like 'Kaahin Kissii Roz', 'Kittie Party', 'Kkusum' and 'Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat.'