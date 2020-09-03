Paparazzi Asks Shehnaaz Gill 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha', Watch Her Epic Reaction

Even as the viral Kokilaben song and many memes it inspired, continue to trend on social media, a paparazzi asked former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill "Rasode mein kaun tha?"

The catchy song was inspired by a scene from Star Plus show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’. Memes based on the song is being used by several people on social media. It so happened that Shehnaaz was spotted stepping out of a designer shop in Mumbai by a paparazzi. The shutterbug politely asked her to pose for him, and Shehnaaz, who is known for her friendly nature, agreed to it. But, the highlight of the video, was when the paparazzo asked Shehnaaz 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha.' Shehnaaz seemed baffled as she replied, "What is this Rasoda? I don't know any Rasoda?" She laughed off, and walked away, leaving everyone awestruck.

During her stint on Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan gave Shehnaaz the title of ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif,’ following which her fans also began calling her by that title. Her friendship with Sidharth Shukla became the highlight of the Bigg Boss season 13.