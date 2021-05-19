Paparazzi Catch a Glimpse of Khushi Kapoor's Phone Wallpaper That Features Sridevi

Khushi Kapoor, the youngest daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor, was spotted by the paparazzi walking her dog on Tuesday. Beside her street fashion, another thing that the photographers noticed was her phone wallpaper.

Wearing an all-black outfit, black track pants with black crop top, the 20-year-old was seen in a white hairband and pink facemask. As she waved to the paparazzi with her phone in the left hand, the photographers noticed on zooming in, that Khushi’s wallpaper was from her childhood featuring her late mother Sridevi.

The picture was shared on Instagram by Viral Bhayani, showing Khushi’s wallpaper where she was dressed in a red printed top and matching half pants as she sat on her mother, Sridevi’s shoulders.

The photograph had been shared by Khushi herself on her Instagram handle back in 2020. On the occasion of Sridevi’s 57th birth anniversary last year, Khushi had shared the same picture which is now her phone wallpaper, on her Instagram handle. The star kid had captioned the picture where she wrote that she was missing her. Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018 in Dubai.

Khushi continues to keep her mother’s memories alive as she shares several pictures on Instagram. Most recently the younger sister of actress Janhvi Kapoor, remembered Sridevi on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Khushi shared two pictures on her social media handle on May 9 that featured Sridevi with her two daughters. In the first picture Khushi was seen sitting on her mother’s lap as Janhvi sat next to them, while the following picture showed a laughing Khushi from her childhood as her amused mother looked at her.

Captioning the pictures, Khushi paid her tribute to her mother and described her as the best. The post received an overwhelming response from Khushi’ followers that included Navya Nanda, Manish Malhotra, and Maheep Kapoor.

