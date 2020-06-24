Paparazzo Responds to Deepika Padukone's Comment on 'Monetising' Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently called out paparazzi media for posting videos of late Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral for monetary benefits. Now, a well known paparazzo has responded to Deepika's claims on social media.

The videos that are doing the rounds showed Sushant’s body being taken from the hospital to the crematorium. It was captioned, “Please note my images and videos cannot be posted on any platforms without my written consent.” Deepika replied in the comments section, “Right. But it is OK for you to take this video and not only post it but also probably monetise it without his or his family’s written consent?”

Now, responding to claims that the video was posted for monetary benefits, Viral Bhayani wrote on social media, "Instagram cannot be monetized but said that to monetize on a funeral would be cheap. Do you think I covered #basuchatterjee recent funeral to make money (sic)?"

Instagram cannot be monetized but said that to monetize ona funeral would be cheap. Do you think I covered #basuchatterjee recent funeral to make money? @KanganaTeam @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/olNrXQLQaO — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) June 23, 2020

He further wrote, "A lot of tv channels and media houses were doing live coverage of the funeral and none of them were following any guidelines but at the end of the days the paps are slammed (sic)."

A lot of tv channels and media houses were doing live coverage of the funeral and none of them were following any guidelines but at the end of the days the paps are slammed @deepikapadukone @KanganaTeam — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) June 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Deepika has been stressing on the need to speak up about mental health amid these tense times.

