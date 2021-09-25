Paparazzo Asks Nikki Tamboli to Pose Like Nora Fatehi, This is How She Reacted

Nikki Tamboli, a ‘Bigg Boss 14′ contestant, had ruled over the viewers’ hearts and minds. Besides pulling off great performances during tasks, Tamboli struck good equations with some of her fellow contestants and consolidated her position inside the house. And while she might not have won the show, the actor-model gained a lot of popularity, which eventually helped her bag ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

Nikki Tamboli on Sidharth Shukla’s Death: ‘I Can’t and Don’t Want to Talk About it’

Recently, surrounded by paparazzi, she was asked to pose like Bollywood dancing star Nora Fatehi. According to reports, Nikki was bombarded with questions. Not only was she asked about the finale of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, but also her future TV shows and Bollywood. Finally, one of the paparazzi stationed there asked her to pose like Nora Fatehi. She retorted, “Who called me Nora?” before going back and sitting inside her car. Tamboli is a huge sensation on social media because of her bold and engaging content.

Her brother had died of Covid-19 earlier this year. Shortly after his death, she went to Cape Town to participate in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ for which she received a lot of criticism on social media. Nikki hit back at the trolls, saying that her late brother was very excited about the show and that she had joined the show to fulfill his last wishes. Unlike ‘Bigg Boss 14’, Nikki could not stay on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ for too long. However, she re-joined the show as a wild card contestant and managed to perform better than before.

